FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,583 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of FutureFuel worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of FF stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $259.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.76.

FutureFuel Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

