G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GMINF opened at C$1.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.05. G Mining Ventures has a 52-week low of C$0.65 and a 52-week high of C$1.55.

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 10,569 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

