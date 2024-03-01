G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
G Mining Ventures Stock Performance
GMINF opened at C$1.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.05. G Mining Ventures has a 52-week low of C$0.65 and a 52-week high of C$1.55.
G Mining Ventures Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than G Mining Ventures
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for G Mining Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Mining Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.