G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.60% from the stock’s current price.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTHX

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GTHX opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.35. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.03% and a negative net margin of 90.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at G1 Therapeutics

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $115,390.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $107,854.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,273 shares of company stock worth $367,243. 8.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.