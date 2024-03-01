GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.14

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.14 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 73.20 ($0.93). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 72.60 ($0.92), with a volume of 889,677 shares traded.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.14. The company has a market capitalization of £635.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,815.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 262.91 and a quick ratio of 131.52.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17,500.00%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

