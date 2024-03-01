Gerard P. Smyth Sells 4,440 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $1,811,164.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $407.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.29. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $413.34.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

