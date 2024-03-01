Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 55,138.49% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%. Geron’s revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Geron will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 254,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Geron by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 187,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Geron by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 56,591 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 41,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

