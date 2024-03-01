Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Geron Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 55,138.49% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%. Geron’s revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Geron will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geron
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.