Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.22

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.22 and traded as high as $18.30. Glanbia shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 13,215 shares.

Glanbia Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22.

Glanbia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.