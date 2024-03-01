Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Global Industrial worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global Industrial by 116.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global Industrial by 155.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Industrial by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GIC stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. Global Industrial has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

