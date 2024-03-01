Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $55.68.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

