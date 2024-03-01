Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.63

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.63 and traded as low as $8.01. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 816 shares.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Gyrodyne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 10.05% of Gyrodyne worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.