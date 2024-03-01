Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 539,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on HTLF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of HTLF opened at $34.00 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $55,623,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,628,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,893,000 after purchasing an additional 537,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $17,909,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 470.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 224,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after acquiring an additional 187,955 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

