HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 17,663 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,663 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.83. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
