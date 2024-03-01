H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HRB. Barrington Research boosted their target price on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. H&R Block has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in H&R Block by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 3.9% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

