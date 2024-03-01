Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 137 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,643,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1,635.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,202,000 after acquiring an additional 240,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 120.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,338,000 after acquiring an additional 163,915 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $50,014,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $394.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.05 and a twelve month high of $433.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $401.09 and its 200-day moving average is $383.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

