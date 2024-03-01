Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 23,773 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,773 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Teladoc Health worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,660 shares of company stock worth $1,177,416. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

