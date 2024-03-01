Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 286,395 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 1,937.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,395 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Playtika worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 15.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 65,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Playtika during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 86.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 134,195 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the third quarter worth approximately $966,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

PLTK stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

