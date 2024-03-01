Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 54,231 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 143.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,231 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Alkermes worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 308,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 2,097.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 198,634 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 141.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 47,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 813.7% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 111,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,641,000 after acquiring an additional 268,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

ALKS opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

