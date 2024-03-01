Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. State Street Corp grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,435,000 after buying an additional 2,184,767 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 566.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,292,000 after buying an additional 1,879,401 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $16,896,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $18,853,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 37.6 %

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Report on IRWD

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $588,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,976.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.