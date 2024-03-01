Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,444 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 20,800.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

HIW stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.22. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.89%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

