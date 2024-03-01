Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 159.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,668 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,972,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,908,000 after acquiring an additional 77,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after acquiring an additional 162,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,198,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after acquiring an additional 46,365 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 24.4% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,239,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after acquiring an additional 438,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.04. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.67.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

