Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $305.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.68 and a 200-day moving average of $196.96. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.09 and a 52-week high of $306.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,814 shares of company stock worth $7,222,505. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

