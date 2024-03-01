Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,276 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $50,953,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,457,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 34.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,580 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,932 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

