Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 316.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,049 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $110.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The firm had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

