Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 2,272 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Axonics worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Axonics by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,950,000 after purchasing an additional 162,665 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,223,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,888,000 after purchasing an additional 404,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -271.76 and a beta of 0.63. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.82.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,791,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

