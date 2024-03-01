Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,901 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 19.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 82.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 197.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 54,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $102,014.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 397,741 shares in the company, valued at $15,905,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $61,302.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,144.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $102,014.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 397,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,905,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,293 shares of company stock worth $10,514,558 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Unity Software Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

