Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,824 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Dropbox by 424.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBX opened at $23.95 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $392,935. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

