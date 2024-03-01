Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.19% of Adecoagro worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,015,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $9,245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $6,060,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Adecoagro by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after buying an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 200,108 shares in the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (down from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Adecoagro Stock Up 0.7 %

AGRO opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

