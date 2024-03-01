Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,544 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth $483,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ciena by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,559,000 after purchasing an additional 307,749 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ciena by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,987,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,911,000 after purchasing an additional 718,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,589,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,006 shares in the company, valued at $22,942,964.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

