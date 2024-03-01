Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 919.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,522 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Trex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

