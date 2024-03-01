Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,854 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

Lucid Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

