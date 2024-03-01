Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 615,056 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after purchasing an additional 321,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,832,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,063,000 after acquiring an additional 594,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,056,000 after acquiring an additional 195,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:RITM opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.