Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Timken by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

NYSE:TKR opened at $83.99 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

