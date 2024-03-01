Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,097,379,000 after buying an additional 771,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,410,000 after buying an additional 1,255,866 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,188,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,257,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,068,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,671,000 after buying an additional 66,003 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARES opened at $132.55 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $71.36 and a 1-year high of $139.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.87%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at $170,004,636.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.45.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

