Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.16% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,829,000 after buying an additional 870,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,207,000 after purchasing an additional 684,194 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 89.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,345,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 636,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,685,000 after purchasing an additional 381,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 298.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 340,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $3,061,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,253 shares of company stock worth $11,856,409. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

