Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 104.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $156.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.