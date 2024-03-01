Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,708 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Gerdau by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGB opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.73. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0202 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

