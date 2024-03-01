Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of ONE Gas worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ONE Gas by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $83.89.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The business had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

