Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000.

NYSE BUR opened at $15.13 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.68.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

