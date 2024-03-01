Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Evolent Health worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 97,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVH. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

NYSE EVH opened at $33.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.49. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

