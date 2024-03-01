Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $2.15 Million in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Adient as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Adient by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,604 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 552.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 41,962 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in Adient by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Adient by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ADNT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adient news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $952,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

