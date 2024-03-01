Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000.

Get Middleby alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Middleby by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Stock Up 0.5 %

MIDD stock opened at $152.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average is $135.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $158.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MIDD

About Middleby

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.