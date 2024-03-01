Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 20,346 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 563,989 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $591,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.81 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

