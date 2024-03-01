Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,924 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SBS opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

