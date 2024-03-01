Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.15% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.