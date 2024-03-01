Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in TopBuild by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.78.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $402.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $414.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.28.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

