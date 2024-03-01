Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 111.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,760 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of MaxLinear worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 97.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,811,000 after acquiring an additional 858,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,371,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after acquiring an additional 421,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after acquiring an additional 289,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $19.44 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 2.06.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

