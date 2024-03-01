Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 133,441 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,469 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 133,441 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of SM Energy worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SM Energy by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

