Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 13,856 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 45.9% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 176,293 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 298,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 187,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,545,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,631,000 after buying an additional 508,102 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 97.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.