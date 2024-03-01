Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 14,116 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 62.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 494.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $189.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.09 and a 200 day moving average of $165.33. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.24 and a 52 week high of $191.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

