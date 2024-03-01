Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,275 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $179.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $180.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.03 and its 200 day moving average is $165.01.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

